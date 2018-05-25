VIDEO AND PICTURES: Devastation left behind by travellers at children's football club in Southam

The team at the Southam United Football Club have been left devastated after finding the mess left behind on their site by travellers.

Earlier this week travellers gained access to Southam United FC.

After the travellers left the site on Wednesday volunteers and team members at the club returned to the site to find the clubhouse and pitches trashed.

Steve Williams, one of the volunteers at the football club , said: "There is just absolute devastation. We are waiting to get in there and clean up but we have to wait because they left human faeces and we have to get people in do deal with that.

"There is also glass all over the pitches, they chucked paint everywhere, they have messed with the electrics and they left all the taps on so the place is totally flooded.

"They have also ripped the cupboard doors off, smashed all our cutlery and plates, ruined our goal posts and emptied the bins all over the field.

"We have nothing left.

"I don't think there will be any football for at least a month. We have teams of under fives all the way to under 15/16s that play here and use the clubhouse. There's a lot of devastated kids.

"We did have a tournament planned for Sunday but that can't go ahead."

Sophie Bourton, one of the managers at the club has set up a crowdfunding page via JustGiving to help raise money to repair the damage. The page was set up on Thursday and as of Friday afternoon had raised more than £2,200.

The Southam United FC site after travellers left.

To donate click here.



