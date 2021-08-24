Van driver seriously injured after colliding with a stationary lorry between Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A van driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a stationary lorry this morning (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 5.10am to the A46, between Junction 2 and 3 in Leek Wootton, Warwick and sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers and the critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance Service with a basics doctor onboard to the scene.

As we reported earlier, the road has been closed and traffic has been building up on local routes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we found one patient, the driver of the van, he had sustained serious injuries.

“He was trapped in his vehicle for approximately 40 minutes and had to be cut free with assistance from fire service colleagues.