UPDATE: Several chickens die during fire at Leamington allotments

Several chickens died in a fire at allotments in Leamington this afternoon despite firefighters' best efforts.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the allotments off Northumberland Road at around 12.50pm.

One crew from Leamington was mobilised to the incident, and on arrival they requested the attendance of a second crew from Kenilworth to assist with the fire.

A Kenilworth Fire Station spokesman said: "The incident involved a severe fire involving a range of sheds on the allotment site. We used hose reels and large water jets to extinguish the fire.

"A number of propane cylinders were involved also. These were cooled and made safe.

"Chickens kept in some of the sheds were released by fire crews but unfortunately a number of chickens perished in the fire."

Firefighters also said an unattended bonfire was the cause of the blaze.

The spokesman added: "Never leave a bonfire unattended at any time as this can be the result. Always ensure the area around a bonfire is clear before lighting the fire and have extinguishing media at hand."