UPDATE: Popular cafe in Leamington suddenly closes

A popular cafe in Leamington has suddenly closed.

This morning (Monday) Aubrey Allez, which is located on Warwick Street, announced that they have officially closed after being bought out by Libertine Burger

An announcement was made on their Facebook Page this morning (Monday).

According to members of staff, the butchers Aubrey Allen, which was owned by the same people who owned Aubrey Allez, will continue to operate as usual.

A spokesperson from Aubrey Allen, which is a butchers linked to the cafe said: “Our last trading day was Saturday (March 3) and we have now closed.

“Aubrey Allen will operate as usual.

“We are really excited to see what Libertine Burger do as we are good friends with the company.

“Libertine will be doing work soon and should be open sometime during the spring.”

In their Facebook post they said: “Thank you to the wonderful people of Leamington Spa for supporting Allez over the past few years. We’ve had an absolute blast serving you.

“We’re so excited to see what Libertine Burger do - you can guarantee it’s going to be delicious!”

They also said: “Our friends at Libertine Burger have made us a offer for Aubrey Allez which we have accepted.

“They will be bringing their award winning delicious burgers to Leamington soon, using the best Aubrey Allen produce.

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for their support and loyalty.”