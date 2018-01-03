Two vehicles stolen overnight in Kenilworth

Kenilworth residents have been urged to remain vigilant after two vehicles were stolen overnight.

The first incident took place in Henry Street on the night of Tuesday January 2.

Thieves stole a Ford vehicle from outside the home after smashing the glass in the door. The owner of the vehicle is still in possession of the keys. This is incident number 104 of January 3.

The second theft happened in Redfern Avenue on the same night.

This time, thieves stole a Ford Transit van from outside the home. Like the previous theft, the owner of the Transit still has the keys. This is incident 114 of January 3.

These two thefts follow a burglary at a home under renovation in Inchbrook Road between December 22 and 27.

The burglars got in through an insecure rear door. Once inside, the offenders stole building materials. This is incident 93 of January 2.

Neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch has urged residents to stay vigilant and to take steps to review their security.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.