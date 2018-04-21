Two men charged after woman robbed at knifepoint in Kenilworth

Two men have been charged after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Kenilworth earlier this month.

Liam Turbitt, 30, and Brian Wright, 30, both of Donegal Close, Coventry, were both charged with robbery. Wright was also charged with possession of a knife.

Both appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday April 20) where they were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday May 17.

At 2.21pm on Tuesday April 10, police responded to a report that a woman had been robbed of her white Land Rover Freelander at knifepoint on Crackley Lane. Turbitt and Wright were both arrested in Coventry on Thursday April 19.

Police are still trying to locate the stolen car and are appealing for help from the public. The registration number is BV12KKP.

Anyone with information that can help police find the car should call 101 and quote incident 188 of April 18. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org