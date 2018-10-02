Top Kenilworth restaurant retains Michelin star

A top Kenilworth restaurant has retained its Michelin star for outstanding cooking for a fourth year in a row.

The Cross at Kenilworth received the accolade once again in the 2019 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide, published on Monday October 1.

The pub-restaurant in New Street was first awarded a star recognising its high quality in the 2015 guide. The award came not long after chef director Adam Bennett started cooking there.

It then kept its star for a further three years before retaining it once again in the latest version of the guide.

Adam said: “I’m thrilled for the team who have worked extremely hard to maintain the high standards required for a Michelin star.

"We have a great ethos of making every experience memorable for our guests and that’s what drives us on to constantly raise the standards.

"Such accolades are a pat on the back to everyone involved."

However, The Cross is no longer the only restaurant in Warwickshire to have a Michelin star after Stratford restaurant Salt was also named in the 2019 guide.