Thieves remove number plates from vehicles in Kenilworth

Thieves removed number plates from two vehicles parked in Kenilworth over the Christmas period.

Between Friday December 21 and Monday December 31, offenders removed and stole the number plates from a blue Audi A3 parked at Common Lane Industrial Estate. This is incident 106 of December 31.

And between 4pm on Friday December 28 and 8am on Monday December 31, thieves removed the rear number plate from a white Mercedes box van also parked at Common Lane Industrial Estate.

However, the offenders left the number plate nearby. Police believe the thieves may have been disturbed. This is incident 128 of December 31.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.