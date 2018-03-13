The 10 best outdoor games we used to play that our kids have probably never heard of

Kids of the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember them well with a nostalgic tear in their eye but here are 10 great outdoor games we used to play that our children have probably never heard of.

Now spring looks to have finally sprung with warmer weather and lighter evenings on the horizon, we will all be getting out a lot more than we have been over the last few months.

Nowadays it seems the only games children play are on their consoles or iPads.

So parents might need to turn the clock back to show their kids the true meaning of fun.

Here are 10 of the best outdoor games we used to play that our kids have probably never heard of.