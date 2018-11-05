Teenage girl dies after collision with vehicle recovery truck in Harbury

A 14-year-old girl has died after she collided with a vehicle recovery truck in Harbury.

The collision occurred at around 5.30pm last Wednesday (October 31) on Chesterton Road near the Chesterton Windmill.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where she died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sergeant Jem Mountford said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s family as they struggle to come to terms with their tragic loss.

“We would still like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information that may help with out ongoing enquiries.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the driver of a Land Rover Discovery who we believe was in the area at the time and may have vital information.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 320 of 31 October 2018