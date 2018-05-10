Team of volunteers transform outdoor areas at Warwick primary school

A team of volunteers from Jaguar Land Rover have helped to transform a primary school in Warwick in partnership with a local charity.

On May 1 volunteers from Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift and the product development team at Jaguar Land Rover joined forces to create a ‘forest school’ at Ridgeway Primary School.

Ridgeway School is a special educational needs school and the addition of a ‘forest school’ will enhance outdoor learning and playing for the pupils. In just one day, the team of volunteers built an outdoor classroom dome from a kit, laid a bark path, erected screens and refurbished two huts.

The team also renovated a ‘mud kitchen’ that was recently purchased by the school and built a music wall.

Helen Smith, founder of Evelyn’s Gift, said: “We are delighted to work with Jaguar Land Rover to transform an outdoor space that is so important to the children. The atmosphere at Ridgeway School is inspirational and it is a privilege to be involved.”

Vita Bakunas, a Jaguar Land Rover volunteer, said: “We’ve enjoyed contributing our time to help improve the community we live and work in. We hope all the children will enjoy learning and playing in the forest school, including wheelchair users who previously couldn’t access this area.”

Sally Thorpe, teaching assistant at Ridgeway School and the driving force behind the forest school, said: “The repairs and improvements will enhance the outdoor learning opportunities for our children and enable them to have the full forest school experience.”

Jaguar Land Rover provided funds for the project and additional money was provided by a local church fund - and IBM made a donation in memory of pupil Laura Dillon.

The company has worked on several projects with Evelyn’s Gift in the past year including the creation of a wildlife area, pond and allotment at Myton School and gardening at St Michael’s psychiatric hospital.

Jaguar Land Rover releases its employees for up to two days per year to support local charities and not-for-profit organisations located near its facilities.

To register potential projects email: takepart@jaguarlandrover.com