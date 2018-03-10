Summit to help tackle homelessness issue in Warwick and Leamington

Local organisations are coming together to help tackle the homelessness issue in Warwick and Leamington.

Around 20 organisations will be taking part in a housing and homelessness discussion, which will mark the start of a joint project.

Homelessness in the Warwick District features regularly in our papers. Last week we had stories about Warwick District Council committing to help the LWS Night Shelter with their new premises and an interview with a man who has been sleeping rough in Leamington for nearly a year.

Figures released from the Government revealed that the Warwick District is the worst in the West Midlands for homelessness, with rough sleeping doubling since 2010.

Local charity P3 also labelled Leamington a ‘homelessness hot spot’, from its experience working with the homeless.

The new project will bring together representatives from Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, as well as specialist organisations working in the areas of homelessness, housing, mental health, addiction and advice.

It will be hosted by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, on Thursday March 15 at the Leamington Town Hall.

The focus will be on finding practical solutions to end homelessness in the area, which will form the basis for joint working at both local and national government levels.

Matt Western MP said: “We have many organisations and people working hard to end the scourge of homelessness in our local area, and this meeting will be all about linking up this good work and finding practical solutions for those suffering from homelessness in our community.

“Homelessness has rocketed in our community in recent years, and we should be ambitious in trying to end it all together – no one in our society should be left without a roof over their head. It is important to work together to provide support for those currently affected by homelessness, as well as trying to change things at both a local and national level to ensure that we prevent homelessness in the first place by providing more affordable housing, for example.”