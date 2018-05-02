Strong winds spread grass fire in Kenilworth

Three fire crews were called out to a grass fire in Kenilworth which put sheds and a house at risk because of strong winds.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire on Rouncil Lane at 4pm.

Initially one fire crew from Kenilworth fire station was sent to the scene.

On arrival firefighters found that fire involved an area of grass approximately 300m x 50m.

The fire was spreading fast because of the strong winds and nearby sheds and a house were under threat from the fire.

Kenilworth fire crew requested further assistance.

One fire crew from Leamington fire station also attended and so did a water carrier from Coleshill fire stations.

The crews are used a jet, a hose reel and beaters to put out the fire.

