Stroke awareness event in Leamington will offer free blood pressure tests

The Stroke Association and Rotary International are joining forces to help raise awareness of one of the biggest risk factors for stroke - high blood pressure.

They are inviting shoppers in Leamington to take a moment to have a simple free blood pressure test at their stand located on the upper floor near the Warwick street entrance in at The Royal Priors shopping centre tomorrow (Saturday May 26) from 10am to 4 pm.

Over half of all strokes can be caused by high blood pressure and it is estimated that over five million people across the UK don’t realise they have the condition.

Leamington Rotary Club president Brian Bassett said: "The Stroke Association and Rotary launched their 'Know Your Blood Pressure' campaign last month, about raising awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke. The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa will be hosting free blood pressure tests at The Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

"Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, but with events like these we hope to change this. A blood pressure test is quick and painless -and it could save your life.”

Alexis Wieroniey, deputy director for policy and influencing at the Stroke Association, said: “High blood pressure often has no symptoms, and it’s much more common than people think. That’s why we’re urging as many shoppers as possible to take a moment to have theirs checked.

"A blood pressure check only takes a moment, and it’s such a simple way to reduce your risk of a stroke.”