Spelling of new Kenilworth pub signs 'not a mistake'

The spelling of new signs on a Kenilworth pub set to open on Monday is not a mistake, its owners have claimed.

The new Chef and Brewer pub replacing Loch Fyne on High Street has signs on it reading 'The Abbey Field', despite the green space in Kenilworth being known as Abbey Fields.

'The Abbey Field' is set to open on Monday February 4.

Owners Greene King had previously said the pub would be called 'The Abbeyfields', and then 'The Abbey Fields'.

But when asked for clarification after the signs went up, a spokesman confirmed the pub would indeed be called 'The Abbey Field' and that it was not a mistake.

Loch Fyne closed on New Years Day, and refurbishment work started later in January.