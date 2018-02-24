Shoppers in Leamington and Warwick encouraged to support ‘Fairtrade fortnight’

Shoppers in Leamington and Warwick are being encouraged shop Fairtrade.

The Midcounties Co-operative, which has stores in Cape Road in Warwick and on the Parade in Leamington, is encouraging shoppers to put Fairtrade in their food shop and will also be educating local children during this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight.

Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs on February 26 to March 11, is an annual event that supports underpaid farmers and food producers in developing countries and inspires people to change the way they think about the food in their weekly shop.

The Midcounties Co-operative Food is a longstanding supporter of the Fairtrade Foundation and will be raising awareness during the fortnight with a range of in-store activities.

This will include transforming some supermarkets into Fairtrade classrooms for local children and store managers visiting schools to talk about the importance of ethical food practices and to show them how they can make a difference to the lives of farmers.

Children will also get one of their five-a-day with a free, ethically-sourced banana on ‘free fruit Fridays’ and can enjoy a range of fun-filled activities, including in-store Fairtrade hunts, colouring competitions, crosswords, quizzes and a word search.

Throughout the fortnight, shoppers will also have a 15 per cent discount off Fairtrade wine and Easter eggs, as well as in-store cake sales to raise funds for local charities.

Four co-operative members will also win a Fairtrade hamper worth £100 in a ‘Swipe and Win’ competition.

Stacey Baker, store manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Food in Leamington, said: “It’s important for us to support the Fairtrade initiative and play our part in changing the way that people think about the food on their table and where it’s come from.

“By hosting educational sessions with local schools, we hope to inspire the next generation to ensure that producers in developing countries are receiving a fair wage for the products we love.

“We are one of the biggest supporters of Fairtrade Fortnight and with a huge range of sustainably-sourced products for our shoppers to enjoy, we hope we can encourage more people to put Fairtrade in their food.”