Runners prepare for third Green Leek Run between Burton Green and Leek Wootton

Children and adults alike are preparing for the third Green Leek run between Burton Green and Leek Wootton this weekend.

The run between Burton Green Academy and All Saints' Academy in Leek Wootton takes place on Sunday October 14, and raises money for both schools.

Former 5,000m world record holder David Moorcroft OBE will start the race at 10am, and will greet runners at the finish line.

And pupils at All Saints Primary School in Leek Wootton will be having their own version of the fun run on Friday October 12.

Each class will run 10km between them throughout the day.

It is hoped some of the money raised by the children through sponsorship will go towards new play equipment.

Andrew Morris, the headteacher of both schools, said the run was a fantastic way to raise money and for people to enjoy themselves.