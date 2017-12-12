Road improvement works in Warwick set to start next week

Improvement works to roads in Warwick are set to start next week.

After consultations in August 2016 and March 2017, there will be improvement works along Priory Road, which will be the first stage of improvements proposed for the town centre.

A 20mph speed limit has recently been introduced in the town centre.

The next stage of the project affects Priory Road from the Cape Road junction to St Johns, and is planned to start early on Monday January 8.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of February 2018.

The works include the widening of footways to accommodate a new shared use footway / cycleway, road humps, raised junctions and speed cushions to help reduce vehicle speeds to the 20mph speed limit and assist pedestrians crossing.

To allow the works to be carried out safely and efficiently, Priory Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the works.

Traffic will be diverted via The Butts / Smith Street, with The Butts restricted to one-way southbound as part of the diversion plans to ease traffic flows during the construction works.

The diversion plan is available on the Council’s website (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwicktowncentre) and sets out arrangements for residents and visitors who wish to access Priory Road.

Access for deliveries to business properties will also be maintained and / or temporary arrangements agreed in advance with individual businesses.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “These works will improve the experience of travelling in and around Warwick town centre for pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers.

“The improvements to the town centre will create an environment that the people who live locally identified that they want during our consultation with them.”

Motorists are being advised to travel via alternative routes to avoid the town centre or travel by a different mode.

The works will be managed by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.