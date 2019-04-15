Prizes to be won in Leamington Easter egg hunt

Families hopping into Leamington for the town centre’s Great Easter Egg Hunt can look forward to the best ever trail leading to £1,000 worth of cracking prizes.

A record number of town centre businesses are taking part in this year’s hunt starting on Friday (April 19) which means an extra route has been added to search for more clues and the chance to win more treats and prizes.

The event is organised by BID Leamington with the support of town centre businesses.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “There are more than 60 businesses taking part in our Great Easter Egg Hunt this year and together they have kindly donated prizes totalling £1,000.

“The record response means we have put on a third trail so there will be more hidden golden eggs to find in participating retailers.

“You can choose from three routes and need to collect clues from at least ten shops to enter the prize draw.

“Anyone who gathers all 66 clues will have the chance to win a bonus prize.”

The prizes include jewellery, a wooden toy box and gift vouchers.

Treats will also be handed out in selected shops on Easter Saturday only.

Entry forms will be available at an Easter stand on the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre until the last day of the hunt on Sunday, April 28.

Completed entry forms can be returned at the Easter Stand or to BID Leamington at 35c Park Court, Leamington, CV32 4QN before the closing date of Tuesday, April 30.