Posters about plans for McDonald’s in Warwick appear in town

Posters about the plans to build a McDonald’s in Warwick have been appearing in the town.

Last month The Courier ran a story about plans being drawn up for a two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald’s restaurant on Emscote Road.

One of the posters that have been posted through letter boxes and spotted around the town.

If given the go-ahead the new restaurant would go on the Tesco Superstore car park.

Objections to the plans have been piling up and there is more than 30 objections on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

Residents objected for a number of reasons including concerns about traffic in the area, litter and antisocial behaviour.

Now posters about the plans have been spotted in the town and have also been posted through some resident’s letter boxes.

The poster tells residents how they can object to the plans.

For full objections and to view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/17/2263.