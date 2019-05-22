Kenilworth School polling station moved ahead of elections

Kenilworth residents should be aware of a last minute polling station change for the upcoming European elections on Thursday.

The three polling stations that were in the Air Cadets Building at Kenilworth School have moved to temporary buildings on the car park of the Tiltyard pub on Leyes Lane.

Warwick District Council will be placing signage at the school on the day to direct people to the new location.

Chief Executive Chris Elliott said, “We are grateful to The Tiltyard Pub for assisting us at such short notice.”