Police name man who died in Wellesbourne crash

Warwickshire Police have named 28-year-old Christopher Aston from Welllesbourne as the man who died in a car crash near the village on Sunday night.

Christopher was driving a silver Ford Mondeo on the Newbold Road between Wellesbourne and Newbold Pacey when the car left the road and hit a tree at around 10.30pm.

A passenger in the car, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Christopher's family and friends have paid tribute to him on Facebook and on notes left with flowers at the scene of the crash.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car in moments leading up to the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 415 of 21 October 2018.

A crowd funding page has been set up where people can make donations towards flowers for the victims families' and funds for the ambulance service.