Police appeal for information after crash in Kenilworth - can you help?
No one was injured during the incident this afternoon (Tuesday)
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:12 pm
Police are appealing for information after a car crash in Kenilworth this afternoon (Tuesday).
No one was injured during the two-vehicle crash in Castle Hill at about 4.15pm.
PC Steve Jones said: "I’m appealing for any witnesses. In particular I am asking for anyone with dash cam footage to make contact.
"If you can help please email me at: [email protected]"