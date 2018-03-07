Police appeal for help in tracking down person behind graffiti in Warwick

Police are appealing for help in identifying the person responsible for graffiti in Warwick.

Last week a number of ‘toke’ tags were spotted around the town.

The 'toke' tag has been spotted around Warwick. Photo provided by Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for help in tracking down the person responsible.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This isn’t the first time this tag has appeared in and around Warwick, but these most recent ones appeared around February 27 around Montague Road.

“Graffiti very quickly makes an area untidy and unkempt and raises people’s fear of crime.

“It also costs the District Council money to remove it depending on where it has been daubed.

“If you have any ideas on who may be responsible then please call the office number 01926 684361 and leave a message.

“You can do this anonymously if you’d rather or email us at wrc.snt@warwickshire.police.uk.”

