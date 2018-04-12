Plea for help finding boy’s toy lost at Warwick Castle

An appeal has be issued to help reunite a boy with his favourite toy that was lost during a visit to Warwick Castle.

Nine-year-old Nathaniel was on holiday at Warwick Castle with his family yesterday (April 11) when he lost his toy called Koala.

The family were on holiday at the time and they believe it was lost in the Knights Village area.

Ann Ripley is now appealing to the public for help in tracking down the bear on behalf of the family.

She said: “This is my friends son’s favourite toy which he has lost on Wednesday at Warwick Castle Knights village.

“We have contacted the site but had no luck.

“There is a very upset little boy missing his bear. He has had the toy since birth. People can message me if the bear is found and I can pass on the details.”

To contact Ann Ripley click here