Plans rejected for affordable homes near Lillington church site

Plans to build a handful of affordable homes on part of a Lillington recreation ground have been rejected by councillors.

And now instead of a three-home terrace and a pair of bungalows, the land to the rear of the Lillington Free Church off Cubbington Road, could become a wildlife meadow.

Orbit Homes had hoped permission would be granted for the houses which would have sat alongside 25 other affordable homes currently under construction.

A report to this week’s planning committee of Warwick District Council said the scheme would have benefited the area around Holt Park.

It stated: “The proposals would result in benefits in terms of construction jobs and support to local services. The proposals would also replace an underutilised part of Holt Park and therefore would enhance the quality of the area.”

But while some councillors agreed with planning officers over the merits of the plans, others highlighted problems and two neighbouring residents also spoke out against the proposals.

Cllr Alan Boad (Lib Dem, Crown) said: “They are talking about sowing a wildlife meadow. You have seen the rest of the park which is occupied by play equipment so I’m not sure where this meadow is going.

“If you are going to have a useful park with a meadow then that’s where it should be.”

Cllr Boad’s proposal to refuse planning permission was granted by five votes to four thanks to the casting vote of committee chairman Cllr John Cooke (Con, St John’s).