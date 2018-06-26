Plans for 147 homes in Hampton Magna rejected

Plans for up to 147 homes in Hampton Magna have been rejected.

The application, which was submitted by Richborough Estates Limited, would have seen the homes built on land south of Lloyd Close.

The site was part of the Green Belt but was removed and allocated for homes in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was adopted in September 2017.

According to the planning statement, the Local Plan estimates the allocation for the site is around 115 houses but that the site does have the capacity to accommodate up to 147 homes.

The plans received more than 150 objection comments on the online portal and objections also included from Budbrooke Parish Council.

Residents submitted objections because of concerns about infrastructure, an increase in traffic, site access, impact on local amenities and adding to the current issues with poor drainage in the village.

On June 11 the plans were put before a delegated committee from Warwick District Council, where they refused to grant the developer planning permission.

Prior to going to the committee the plans were recommended for refusal by planning officers.

They refused planning permission for a number of reasons including; site layout, the scale of the development, that the development would be ‘detrimental to highway safety’.

In the one section of the report, which details the planning decision, it says: “It is the opinion of the Local Planning Authority that the proposed development would neither harmonise with, nor enhance, the existing settlement in terms of physical form, patterns of movement and land use.”

To view the planning decision go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/17/2387.