Zog the lovable dragon appearing on the big screen at Warwick Castle

Zog the lovable dragon will be appearing on the big screen at Warwick Castle this summer. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Zog the lovable dragon will be appearing on the big screen at Warwick Castle this summer.

The experience of Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star - an exciting 3D interactive trail starring Zog who helps children learn how to fly, breathe fire and even sword-fight - is now accompanied by the animated movie being screened outdoors at the castle and it is all included within the standard admission price.

This latest collaboration between Warwick Castle and The Luna Cinema, means daytime screenings of the full Emmy award-winning Zog animation are being shown on the castle’s Pageant Field.

The castle is also hosting Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star, which is an interactive trail. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle

Screenings will run daily through to September 5.

Based on the best-selling books by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, the Zog trail at the castle features five lessons from 'Madame Dragon’s school' - encouraging children to collect a stamp for each completed task to ultimately win a golden star.

The trail and movie screening accompanies other castle events and activities such as the birds of prey show, The Falconer’s Quest, The Kingmaker multi-sensory exhibition charting the Castle’s medieval history as well as Wars of the Roses Live

Returning in September (7-9), The Luna Cinema will once again be showing classic films on Warwick Castle’s Pageant Field.

The separate-ticketed events will see Star Wars: A New Hope, Grease and The Greatest Showman sing-a-long. Tickets are available now.