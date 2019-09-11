You can take part in new survey which will shape future of Newbold Comyn in Leamington

A new survey has launched today to help shape the future of Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

The Sport, Leisure and Culture Consultancy (SLC) has been commissioned by Warwick District Council to look at the feasibility of new sport and physical activity facilities at Newbold Comyn following the closure of the golf course at the end of December 2017.

SLC have identified some initial options for new facilities following a survey carried out with residents and stakeholders in Summer 2018 which received over 3000 responses.

The options are designed to meet local need, encourage residents to be more physically active and ensure a financially sustainable future.

The options include a redesigned par-3 golf course, driving range, a new adventure play area, an outdoor activities area including high ropes, low ropes and zip wires, an extension to the nature reserve and a visitor centre/café.

SLC will now undertake a more detailed study to explore the viability of these facilities, and as part of this the public are being asked to give their views on how they currently use the park, how often, and how useful they feel these new proposed facilities would be.

The survey responses, which form part of a wider consultation with stakeholders, will help to develop a draft masterplan for Newbold Comyn, to be considered by a cross-party councillor group.

As part of the consultation process, SLC will also be organising two public drop-in sessions where people can provide feedback, ask questions and make suggestions.

These will take place at at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre on Friday September 27 from 11am to 7pm and at the Pump Rooms on Tuesday October 29 from 11am to 6pm.

For further information and to complete the survey, visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/newboldcomynpark

The consultation will close on Sunday November 10.