Whitnash pupil's winning design will be in the spotlight at major cycle race

A Whitnash youngster will officially start the Warwickshire stage of a major cycle race after winning a creative design competition.

Oscar Morley has been named as the winner of Warwickshire County Council’s competition to design the starter’s flag for the county’s stage of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour.

The pupil at St Margaret's CofE Junior School in Whitnash will start the prestigious event along with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy on Thursday, June 13.

Oscar’s winning design, which features the stage 4 route from Warwick to Burton Dassett Country Park, will also be transposed onto the official flag used on race day, and he will receive a replica as a memento.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see youngsters taking pride and getting involved in one of the biggest days on Warwickshire’s sporting calendar. We sincerely hope it will get them interested in cycling and that they pursue a healthy pastime throughout their lives, helping to reduce the numbers of cars on our roads.

“Oscar came up with a wonderful design that will provide a fitting way to start the race for everyone to see.”

Stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2019 will start in Market Place in Warwick, taking in a 159km route around the county that will visit all five districts and end in Burton Dassett County Park.

It will then pass through Leek Wootton, Kenilworth, University of Warwick, Berkswell, Meriden, Bedworth, Bulkington, Brinklow, Long Lawford, Dunchurch, Princethorpe, Wellesbourne, Pillerton Priors, Edgehill and Burton Dassett Country Park.

Racers will face two Eisberg Sprints during the stage, the first at Brinklow, and the second at Pillerton Priors.

Three Skoda Queen of the Mountain challenges then await riders in a gruelling final stretch where competitors face two full loops of Burton Dassett County Park before crossing the tour’s first-ever hill top finish line.

The event will kick-off at 10am on Thursday, June 13 with 16 teams and more than 100 competitors expected to start arriving at the hill-top finish at around 2pm.

For more information visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/womens-tour