Were you a member of the Federation of Eighteen Plus in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth or Coventry in the 1980s/90s? Reunion organisers want to hear from you
A reunion is being planned in March 2022
A reunion for social club with groups across the area will be held next March.
And former members are being encouraged to get in touch so they can come along.
The Federation of Eighteen Plus started in 1941, for young men who were unemployed to help in the community.
Nowadays it is a social and inclusive group for young men and women.
The groups cover a range of activities including games, quizzes and speakers.
There are the local groups in: Coventry South, Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and Coventry Central.
Organisers would love former members from the 1980s/1990s to contact them and join their reunion in March 2022. Contact for further details: Sue Arnold Mob:07710823079; Wendy Mead (Wade) Email: [email protected]