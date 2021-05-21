Warwickshire Covid-19 vaccination centres make an urgent appeal for support volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help support vaccination sites across north and south Warwickshire in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sites have been set up across the county and the NHS has said it now needs more volunteers 'to help keep communities safe'.

Volunteers would work in front-facing roles to do the following:

Warwickshire Covid-19 vaccination centres have made an urgent appeal for support volunteers.

● Help people to register on arrival.

● Provide reassurance and a friendly face.

● Give out information and answer any questions.

● Help to manage the flow of people and guide them around sites, keeping

everyone safe and ensuring the sites are well run.

They will not be asked to get involved with administering the vaccination, this will be undertaken by members of the site staff.