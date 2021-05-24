Warwick's new gin and cocktail bar is now officially open

The Mayor of Warwick declared one of the town centre’s newest business officially open to customers last week.

The ribbon cutting ceremony by Cllr Terry Morris marked the official launch of That Gin & Cocktail Bar in Swan Street, run by Stratford-based entrepreneur Steve Bazell.

On previous nights Steve had invited local businesses to enjoy a sneak peek before customers were welcomed through the doors for the first time.

The mayor declares That Gin & Cocktail Bar open with owner Steve Bazell and children Harrison and Esme. Photo by Everybody Smiles Photography.

He said: “The first week of soft opening has been extremely positive and we are fully booked this weekend.

"As with any new venture, we are learning rapidly and trying to implement changes as we go.

"Customers have been amazing and incredibly supportive.

“We’re so happy to be in Warwick and look forward to meeting lots of new people over the coming weeks and months, and of course, welcome some of them back.”.

The mayor enjoys a sample at That Gin & Cocktail Bar with owner Steve Bazell. Photo by Everybody Smiles Photography

Drinkers can select from UK best sellers, local gins, international gins and gins with a story as well as the bar’s own infused flavoured gins.

Many local distillers are among more than 100 different gins to be stocked at the bar, where there will be the opportunity to showcase their local provenance.

As well as gin, visitors can select from a range of cocktails, wines and spirits, including five different types of prosecco.

The bar also offers alcohol-free gins as well as the option of bottling any new-found favourite gin to take home.

That Gin & Cocktail Bar is now open. Photo by Everybody Smiles Photography

There is also a food menu with deli board options, afternoon teas plus a range of homemade cheesecakes to choose from – including a G&T flavour.

That Gin & Cocktail Bar opens 4pm to 11pm on Wednesday and Thursday; 11.30am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

For more information go to: http://thatgincompany.co.uk/