Warwick Words History Festival will take people on a trip to the 'olden days'

Warwick Words History Festival runs from October 1 to October 10. Photo supplied

Warwick Words History Festival is set to take people on trip back to the 'olden days' when it kicks off on October 1.

The festival is a celebration of historical writing, fact and fiction, and has a line-up a host of authors and broadcasters who will be giving an insight into national, international and local events, as well as diverse individuals.

The programme also includes walks and talks as part of the festival’s 'In and Around Warwick project' which draws on the history of the county.

Events are held at various venues in Warwick, and the festival ends on October 10. It is followed by a new series of 'tea time talks' in association with the University of Warwick.

Helen Meeke, festival executive director, said: "After a challenging year for us all, Warwick Words is looking forward to welcoming festival-goers to our 20th festival.

"History lets us understand the present, and we are sure everyone will find something of interest in this year’s exciting programme."

Tickets are available from the box office at the visitor information centre in The Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington and also from the visitor information centre in Jury Street in Warwick.