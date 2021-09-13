Warwick Words History Festival takes a look at sex, love, textiles and witchcraft

This year’s Warwick Words History Festival is embracing Tudor sex, love, and textiles, and Jacobean witchcraft. Graphics supplied

This year’s Warwick Words History Festival is embracing Tudor sex, love, and textiles, and Jacobean witchcraft.

Special festival guests include historian Lauren Johnson who will be discussing Sex and Love in Early Tudor England, an exploration of the Tudor sexual minefield.

Biographer, historian and broadcaster Sarah Gristwood will be exploring the codes of love, desire and power, and unveiling the romantic obsessions that shaped the history of this nation in The Tudors in Love: The Courtly Code Behind the Last Medieval Dynasty.

At the Tudor court textiles were more highly esteemed than other forms of decorative art and in Tudor Textiles curator of the dress collection at Historic Royal Palaces Eleri Lynn will be taking a look at their production, supply and use.

Joint chief curator for Historic Royal Palaces, historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman will be talking about her book The Fallen Angel, the conclusion of her historical King’s Witch trilogy which conjures up the world of the Jacobean court, where her heroine, herbalist Frances Gorges, is in danger from King James I’s witchcraft laws.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: "Our nation was formed by events in the Tudor and Jacobean periods, and the festival will be revisiting aspects of behaviour and beliefs in those times.

"This year’s programme covers a wide range of historical subjects and some events are already sold out - to avoid being disappointed, it’s best to book early.

"We will, of course, be observing any coronavirus restrictions or guidelines in force at the time of the festival."

Warwick Words History Festival runs from October 1 to 10 and is set to welcome a host of speakers on a variety of national, international and local history-themes topics.

Events run throughout the day at various venues in the town.