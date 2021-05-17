Warwick Thai Festival set to return this year

Warwick Thai Festival is set to return later this year.

Tickets are now on sale for Warwick Rotary Club’s annual event which is due to return for a 16th year to Warwick Racecourse on July 10 and July 11.

Working with partners Magic of Thailand and Warwick Racecourse, the Rotary Club is calling on the community to go along and 'have a great day out'.

Warwick Thai Festival is due to return this year. Photo supplied

The format will be the same as previous years, open from 10.30am to 5pm, the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, boxers, dancers and musicians, with plenty of stalls selling Thai

food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.

Keeping their fingers crossed that the path out of lockdown continues the team is working with Warwick District Council to ensure Covid precautions are in place so that visitors will be safe.

Tickets are £5 each and must be obtained in advance online from agents Skiddles.

The link to purchase tickets is skiddle.com/e/35814079 Thai festivals have been held by the Rotary Club since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 to raise disaster aid, and the club has continued support ever since, most recently during Covid when many people in Thailand lost their jobs.