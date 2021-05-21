Warwick in Bloom returns for 2021 with all competition categories

Warwick in Bloom has announced the launch of this year’s competition, complete with the return of the competition’s full range of categories. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick in Bloom has announced the launch of this year’s competition, complete with the return of the competition’s full range of categories.

Organised by Warwick Town Council, Warwick in Bloom 2021 sees all 13 competitive categories open for entry and includes the return of categories for shops, commercial premises, pubs and B&Bs, and schools, in addition to the familiar gardens, window boxes, hanging baskets and community planting categories.

Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries to anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode.

The competition is now open for entries and will continue for the next two months until the closing date of Friday July 16.

Following the successful switch to a digital photography and video entry and judging format last year, which saw many new entrants join the competition for the first time, entrants for Warwick in Bloom 2021 are invited to email photos and/or a video to show their planting and growing achievements.

The competition categories for Warwick in Bloom 2021 are:

Category 1: retailers and shops

Category 2: commercial premises (baskets and boxes)

Category 2a: commercial premises (gardens)

Category 3: hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

Category 4: domestic large gardens

Class 5: domestic small garden (front)

Class 5a: domestic small garden (back)

Class 6: domestic window box or hanging baskets

Class 7: sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals)

Class 8: community gardens (groups)

Class 9: school activity or garden

Class 10: public access gardens

Class 11: community streets

Digital photography and video entries can be emailed to: [email protected] as attachments or links, along with information stating which category is being entered, from now through until the competition’s closing date.

The judges also welcome the inclusion of any written background information about entrants’ planting, especially if working on a green project provided a welcome distraction during the final phases of lockdown – or if people prepared an outside space especially to host friends and families as social gathering restrictions were eased.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council said: “Following last year’s simplified category format, which was adapted under 2020’s coronavirus restrictions, it is great to return to the competition’s full range of categories this year – especially the shops and hospitality venues as they plant up their premises for summer trading.

“We’ve retained the digital photography and video entry and judging format from last year as it attracted so many first-time competitors amongst the 40-plus entrants who competed for medal-winning status.

"In addition, by having the competition open for entry over the next two months rather than being restricted to a single judging day in July, it enables entrants to take photos and videos of their planting at the time when they feel it’s at its blooming best.”