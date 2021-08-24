Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's annual show will take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is set to host its annual show. Photo from the show in 2019. Photo by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is getting ready for its annual show.

Like many events last year, the Society's annual show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However the event is coming back to the town this bank holiday weekend and residents as well as visitors from outside the town are being encouraged to go along.

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is set to host its annual show. Photo from the show in 2019. Photo by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society

The event will be taking place inside the Court House in Jury Street as well as outside in Pageant Garden, which is behind the Court House.

Like previous years there are several exhibit categories including; floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams and children’s categories.

On Saturday (August 28) the staging and judging of exhibits will take place before the show opens to the public on Sunday (August 29) and Monday (August 30).

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, is due to present the trophies on the Monday at 3pm.

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is set to host its annual show. Photo from the show in 2019. Photo by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society

The show will open from 10am on both days and entrance for society member will be free and £1 for non-members

There will also be live music provided by Ronnie's Bar and craft stalls as well as a tombola, plants and produce stall and refreshment stalls.