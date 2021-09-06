Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society celebrates a successful annual show

One of the flower displays. Photo supplied

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society held its annual show over the August bank holiday weekend.

After the unavoidable cancellation of its show in 2020, the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society (WHAS) was excited once again to be able to hold its event in the Court House and Pageant Garden in Warwick.

The show displays were held in the Court House Ballroom, with craft stalls and displays as well as a plant stall and a tombola the Pageant Garden.

The exhibits were held inside the Court House Ballroom. Photo supplied

Organisers say more than three hundred visitors came to see the show exhibits, with many more spending time in the Pageant Garden.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society said: "The number of show entries this year was less than in 2019, probably due to the delayed start in planning the show with any certainty, coupled with a difficult growing season with weather changing from hot to cold, wet to dry, seemingly at the drop of a hat.

"But there were still around 200 entries across the 67 entry categories. covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams, along with 10 categories aimed especially at young people.

"Trophies were awarded by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, who is president of the WHAS."

The Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden entry in the Growers' Challenge. Photo supplied

The Silver Challenge Cup for gaining the most points in the show was won by WHAS members John and Jayne Canning’s entries, and they were also awarded a further three cups in other categories.

Nils Purser was awarded the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal, named after Sir Joseph Banks, who joined Captain Cook’s expedition in the Endeavour for its three-year journey around the world in the 18th century.

He also won the Elsie Holland Cup for winning the most points across the vegetable categories.

Rosemary Mitchell of Hill Close Gardens won the Hinton’s Nursery Glass Trophy for the Best Exhibit in the show, with her display of vegetables, presented on a slate base.

The WHAS Growers’ Challenge class only had two entries this year but was won by the Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden group, who showed a variety of produce in their ‘walled-garden’ display.

The society would also like to mention Georgina Skrypchuk, who beat all of the adult entrants to take first place with her Victoria Sponge, also winning the Jack Robson Cup in the Household classes.

In the young people’s classes for seven to 11 year olds there were five entrants in all, with Georgia Cleverley, Georgina Skrypchuk and her sister Beatrice all taking first prizes.

All the children received commemorative certificates and have been presented with books.

The spokesperson added: "Once again, local businesses and individuals from around Warwick gave generous raffle prizes of family tickets to local attractions, restaurant vouchers and gift vouchers, for which the WHAS is very grateful.