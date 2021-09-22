Warwick fundraiser completes 500-mile pilgrimage for a cause close to her heart

A fundraiser from Warwick has completed a 500-mile challenge for a cause that is close to her and her family's hearts.

Shelley Garland started her challenge in August to walk the 500-mile pilgrimage on the way of St James' - also known as The Camino.

The Camino de Santiago (known in English as the ‘Way of St James’) is a pilgrimage leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galacia in Spain.

Shelley Garland completed a 500-mile pilgrimage to help raise money for a cause close to her heart. Photo supplied

Shelley, who works at Warringtons of Warwick, took on the task to help raise money for Sarcoidosis UK in memory of her daughter Suzi Garland and her ex-husband Jay.

Suzi was diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis after experiencing 14 years of neurological symptoms including vision problems, tumours, headaches and seizures.

Suzi died in March aged 32. She was engaged to be married and looking forward to finally having a specialist treatment plan she needed to resolve her health issues.

As well as facing the devastating loss of Suzi, Shelley and her family were then faced with more heartbreak when Jay, Suzi's dad, died in July aged 53, just two weeks after receiving his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Shelley Garland (centre) at an event celebrating her completed pilgrimage and the fundraising total. Photo supplied

Speaking about her pilgrimage, Shelley said: "I reached Santiago on September 9 having walked from St Jean Pied de Port to Santiago de Compostella.

"I had mixed emotions when I reached Santiago - happy that I would soon see loved ones and family again, but also sad that this journey had come to an end.

"This was a personal journey for me and one that I will hold in my heart for the rest of my life."

Around £8,500 was raised for Sarcoidosis UK from donations from friends, family and work colleagues after Suzi’s story was shared by Shelley and her family and this total then went up to around £16,000 after Jay died as one of his wishes was to have donations to Suzi’s Page rather than flowers at his funeral.

Shelley Garland on her 500-mile pilgrimage on the way of St James' - also known as The Camino. Photo supplied

Shelley and her family said they want to continue to raise money for the charity and her pilgrimage has now helped the total surpass £20,000.

"I was blown away by the generosity of people who had heard of our story and my walk and the journey raised nearly £5,000," said Shelley. "The total amount raised so far for Sarcoidosis UK is £21,500.

"It will make a huge difference to Sarcoidosis UK, which is a small research charity, as every penny that is raised is doubled by the lung foundation.

"The amount raised is a reflection of what people thought of Suzi and Jay. They were both amazing spirits and everybody loved them.

Shelley Garland (centre) at the celebration held for her completed challenge and the fundraising. Photo supplied

"I would like to express a huge thanks also to everyone who has donated - also it’s not too late to donate if people would like to on the just giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SuziGarland