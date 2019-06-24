Warwick Castle glamping and new attraction review: two days, a night and knights to remember

The wannabe knights or princesses among us all imagined when were children what it would be like to be part of a medieval or fantasy fiction encampment on the eve of a battle or during a grand adventure.

Warwick Castle's Knight's Village provides an insight into that experience but with comfort and convenience for both children and adults not to mention good food and lively entertainment for the evening.

Booking in for glamping or staying at a lodge at the Knight's Village also covers two days' entry to the castle and car parking.

The tents, with wooden floors, beds, electric lighting, power sockets, storage and linen provided are cosy and comfortable and provide a good night's sleep in the middle of a stay.

Evening dining, provided at the extra cost of about £20 per adult and £10 per child, includes a variety of dishes to suit various tastes offered in form of an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Soft and hot drinks are provided as part of the cost for the duration of your stay and toilet and shower facilities are within a stone's throw away of every tent and lodge.

Evening entertainment was provided by the rival knights Sir Thomas and Sir James - both of Warwick.

The fighting tournament they staged - which was not 'to the death' much to Sir James' annoyance - was action-packed, fun and funny and a great way to keep both children and adults occupied in the hours before bed time.

Having the castle on your doorstep via a gated key card 'priority' entrance to the Knight's Village adds to the convenience of the experience.

And with the summer season now in full swing, all the regular attractions are on offer including the master archer's demonstration, dungeon and princess tower - unfortunately the trebuchet talk does not currently include a live demonstration as the great siege machine is currently out of action and will be until next year.

The Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle

Falconry shows have always been a big draw for the castle but this year Merlin Entertainments have taken this to new heights.

The Falconer's Quest will have, what will seem like the majority of visitors to the castle, gathered by the river to watch - such is the spectacle it provides.

The 30-minute, twice daily, show tells the uplifting and emotive story of the farmer's son Hobby who sets off on a global quest to become the castle's master falconer.

During Hobby's adventure facts about the birds of prey he encounters and captures are told to the crowd as they swoop down at head height.

The inside of a glamping tent at Warwick Castle

It's a fantastic way of showcasing the majestic animals and is capped off with an awesome finale involving 30 birds.

If you can stay at the castle this summer you'll get days, a night and knights to remember.

But even if you can come for the just the day, the addition of the Falconer's Quest makes return and first time visits well worth your time and money.

www.warwick-castle.com



Line of glamping tents in the Knight's Village at Warwick Castle.

Rival Knights Sir Thomas of Warwick and Sir James of Warwick agree to a fighting tournament while entertaining guests in the food hall at the Knight's Village.

THE FALCONERS QUEST - WARWICK CASTLE - WARWICKSHIRE 'Picture by Adam Fradgley'Pictures from the first public performance of "The Falconers Quest" at Warwick Castle in Warwickshire'FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT:'E. lucy.rawlings@merlinentertainments.biz'T. 01926 406 661

THE FALCONERS QUEST - WARWICK CASTLE - WARWICKSHIRE 'Picture by Adam Fradgley'Pictures from the first public performance of "The Falconers Quest" at Warwick Castle in Warwickshire - Condor'FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT:'E. lucy.rawlings@merlinentertainments.biz'T. 01926 406 661

THE FALCONERS QUEST - WARWICK CASTLE - WARWICKSHIRE 'Picture by Adam Fradgley'Pictures from the first public performance of "The Falconers Quest" at Warwick Castle in Warwickshire - Eagle Owl'FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT:'E. lucy.rawlings@merlinentertainments.biz'T. 01926 406 661

Warwick Castle