TV antiques expert from BBC shows Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip will be coming to Warwick

BBC TV presenter, valuer and auctioneer Christina Trevanion will visit Warwick to give free antiques valuations. Photo supplied

A TV antiques expert will be visiting Warwick to give free antiques valuations.

On Wednesday October 13, BBC TV presenter, valuer and auctioneer Christina Trevanion will visit the Austin Heath retirement village in Warwick, to give free antiques valuations for residents and the general public.

Christina, known for her appearances on the BBC antiques programmes Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, will be at the retirement village from 10am to 2pm.

The occasion is part of a series of events called The Grand Antiques Tour, organised by Inspired Villages, the operator behind Austin Heath.

The tour will also continue across other Inspired Villages communities throughout autumn.

Christina Trevanion, said: “I’m really looking forward to valuing some interesting items at Austin Heath, last time I visited there were some incredible finds.

"The community has grown so much over the last few years so I’m excited to see what other delights people bring along this time.

“Sometimes the most unassuming things can be worth something and it’s wonderful to see the surprise on people’s faces! If you’ve ever wondered how much that painting you inherited is worth or are intrigued to find out more about that little ornament you’ve had for longer than you can remember then come along, I can’t wait to see you.”

Doors will be open from 9am and Christina will kick off the event at 10am with a talk about her experience of working with antiques and filming the BBC’s popular antiques programmes, as well as giving some behind-the-scenes insights.

There will be two sessions of valuations, with a morning slot beginning at 10am and a second in the afternoon at 12pm. Valuations will be limited to one item per person.