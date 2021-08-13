Tributes paid to Kenilworth woman who was 'the glue that stuck the family together'

Jane Sheppard, who preferred to be known as Jane Arnold, died aged 55 on July 30. Photo supplied

Tributes have been paid to a Kenilworth resident who was 'the glue that stuck the family together'.

Jane Sheppard, who preferred to be known as Jane Arnold, died aged 55 on July 30.

Over the last six years Jane was faced with several forms of cancer but her family said she stayed strong throughout.

Jonathan Sheppard, Jane's son, said: "She was Kenilworth through and through.

"She was a brave woman who battled cancer for a lengthy amount of time and through her personality we believe she was able to battle it for longer.

"She was quite honestly the glue that stuck the family together and talking, almost like the key cogs in a machine.

"You could go to her about anything and she'd always listen.

"She never complained about having chemotherapy, losing her hair and her whole world being tipped upside because she always wanted to put on a brave face for others to see.

"My mum took an active interest in history, she loved exploring her lineage and ancestry.

"She enjoyed going to various historical places such as Kenilworth Castle and the Tower of London.

"She always put other before herself and loved spending time with her family.

"She will be sorely missed, always loved and always thought about."

Jane's family set up a fundraising page to help raise money towards the funeral and now that they have hit their target they are suggesting that if anyone would still like to donate that they do so to charities such as Myton Hospice, Macmillan and Breast Cancer UK.