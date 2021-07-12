Travellers set up camp in Gaydon
Police have helped serve notice to people to leave an unauthorised encampment near Gaydon today (Monday July 12).
Warwickshire Police are aware of reports of an unauthorised encampment on land off the B4100 near Gaydon.
Officers from the Wellesbourne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have attended, and are working alongside the landowners (Warwickshire County Council) to reach a resolution.
Police helped support Warwickshire County Council officials in serving a notice to leave on people at the encampment today.
Police will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area, and have encouraged people to approach them with any concerns.
Anyone who would like to report anything to the police can do so online at www.warwickshire.police.uk, or call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.