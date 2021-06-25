These are the places in and around Leamington where you can walk in to get a Covid jab over the weekend

Venues in and near Leamington are taking part in a national event this weekend which will allow thousands of people to get their first or second Covid vaccination jabs on a walk-in basis.

The Amaddiyha Muslim Association at Riverside, in Adelaide Road, will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday (June 26) from 10am to 2pm.

And the large vaccination centre at Stoneleigh National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre will be open for walk-ins on Saturday (June 26) and Sunday (June 27) from 10am to 6pm.

Covid vaccination

Both centres are supporting the national Big Weekend Walk-in event.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, local GP and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups said: “I’m happy to say that this will be by far one of the busiest weekends of vaccinations we have ever had. Now that every adult can have a vaccination, it’s the perfect weekend to open up the doors to many more walk-in clinics and get every adult on the path to being protected from this very serious illness.

"We’re hoping that people from all over Coventry and Warwickshire take this opportunity to grab the chance to receive their vaccinations.”

Other venues taking part include the Coventry and Warwickshire area are the Coventry Transport Museum, in Millennium Place, Hales Street, Coventry, which will be open on Saturday and Sunday June 27 from 10am to 3pm.

People can turn up without an appointment and wait to be seen.

If you are aged 18-39 you can pre-book your vaccination by clicking on this link or call 0300 303 1919.

Bedworth Civic Hall will be open for you to drop-in from 8.30am to 7.30pm today (Friday,June 25), Saturday, Sunday,and Monday, June (28).

You can also pre-book appointments by clicking here or calling 0300 303 1919.