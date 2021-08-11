There's less than a month to go until the Warwick Thai Festival - here's how to get tickets

The Warwick Thai Festival will be taking place in September. Photo supplied

There is less than a month to go until the Warwick Thai Festival.

The Warwick Rotary Club will be bringing the Magic Of Thailand Festivals to Warwick racecourse on September 4 and September 5.

The format is as in previous years and it will be open from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are on sale for £5 online at: http://skiddle.com/e/35839521 Warwick Racecourse will host Buddhist Monks, Thai Boxers, dancers and musicians with plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts and Thai massage.

On stage throughout the day will be a presentation of Thai culture with Lady Boys, dancing and music.

Sponsors of the event include; Warwick Castle, Kia cars, Tourist Authority of Thailand and the event is being supported by Warwick District Council to ensure a safe event for everyone.