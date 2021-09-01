Teenage ballerina from Harbury will finally take the stage for national production this weekend after setback due to coronavirus

Charlotte Johnstone, 16, from Harbury, was selected to dance the leading role of Clara in English Youth Ballet’s (EYB’s) Nutcracker.

A talented teenage ballerina from Harbury will finally take the stage in the lead role of a national production this weekend after she had to wait for a year to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southam College pupil Charlotte Johnstone, 16, of the Love Ballet Dance Company was selected to dance the leading role of Clara in English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) Nutcracker and will perform alongside international professional dancers at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Friday September 3 to Saturday September 4.

Charlotte and other cast members were devastated last year when the shows were cancelled and rescheduled due to Covid-19.

She said: "I started dancing at the age of two.

"My mum decided to send me to ballet class after I used to dance around at home, and I’ve never looked back.

"I have loved it ever since, and I still remember my first classes, skipping around the room wearing my sparkly fairy wings!

"For me, dance is the best way to express myself. It fascinates me how different qualities of movement can change the way it is perceived, and I love how when dancing it is as if you are in your own world, contented and able to fully be yourself.

"I also love how it is a language spoken universally that can be interpreted and understood by anyone; when you are performing you are giving the audience a special gift, and it excites me that I can bring joy to them while doing what I love.

"I am incredibly excited to be rehearsing and performing with such an amazing group of people.

"I feel honoured to be dancing the part of Clara, and I am really enjoying learning the incredible choreography and discovering how I can portray Clara’s personality and emotions through this.

"I can’t wait to bring the magic of this beloved ballet to the audiences."

Charlotte will move to Manchester this month to further her training at the Northern Ballet School.