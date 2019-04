Roadworks near Leamington are causing delays for motorists

Western Power Distribution is currently conducting works on the A425 Southam Road going onto Radford Road in Radford Semele to fix a cable fault.

Roadworks are causing delays in and around Radford Semele. Photo by Google Street View.

There are currently two-way traffic lights in place outside Ricardo UK which is causing traffic to build up in the area.

The works are expected to continue until May 2.