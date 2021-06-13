Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021: Here are the recipients with links to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Many of them have been rewarded for their role in helping their community during the Covid-19 pandemic
Here are the people from the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth who have made it onto to the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
We will hopefully bring you more on the individual people - but in the meantime, here are the local people on the list:
Officers of the Order of the British Empire:
Elaine Susan Orton - Warwick
Chief Executive, NHS Charities Together. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
Wendy Tomes - Warwick
Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Stringer Multi Academy Trust. For services to education
Members of the Order of the British Empire:
Timothy John Andrews - Lighthorne
Co-founder, LoveBrum. For services to charity and the community in Birmingham
Professor Timothy James Lockley - Harbury and Leamington
For services to the community in Harbury, particularly during Covid-19
Rachel Booth - Hatton
For services to the community in Warwickshire during Covid-19
Abigail Kathryn Sheridan De Graaff - Shipston-on-Stour
For services to the Warwickshire Scrubbers and to the provision of PPE during Covid-19
Robert Ramsay Collingwood Sherman - Harbury and Leamington
Co-founder, Harbury E-Wheels. For services to the community in Harbury particularly during Covid-19
Molly Bufton Stear - Kenilworth
For services to the community in Kenilworth during Covid-19