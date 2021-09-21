Pudding club returning to venue in Warwick following sell-out event in summer

The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The pudding club will be returning to a venue in Warwick next month,

After a sell-out summer event, the autumn pudding club by Caking and Baking will be returning to The Court House in Jury Street.

On Thursday October 7 guests can enjoy five desserts which will be handmade by the award-winning team at Caking and Baking in a two and a half hour seating beginning at 7pm.

There will also be a welcome drink on arrival followed by a menu of autumn inspired sweet treats served by the Caking and Baking Team.

The menu will include a Toffee Apple Cheesecake, a Pumpkin Spice Cake, a Blackberry Crumble Tart and two more puddings yet to be revealed.

Fiona Molloy, business development manager at The Court House, said: “We can’t wait to have Pudding Club back with us - the last event was a wonderful evening with which we received fantastic feedback from guests, a number of them have already rebooked so we know that they enjoyed.

“The evening is perfect for those with a sweet tooth that would like to try a selection of Caking and Baking's finest creations.”

Pre-booking is essential with a limited number of early bird tickets available at £35.